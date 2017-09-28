Windsor Police are investigating a suspected sexual assault.

They say that around 11:10pm on Wednesday, September 27th, 2017 an 18-year-old female had been walking in the 600 block of Rankin Avenue. The victim reported that as she passed an unknown male on the sidewalk, the male pulled down the victims shorts.

The victim screamed and the male fled on foot eastbound through residential properties.

The victim did not receive any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his 20’s to early 30’s, approximately 5’7″ in height with a slender build. He was wearing a dark baseball cap with flat brim, black t-shirt and black baggy pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.