Friday September 29th, 2017

Posted at 4:08pm

Crime
Windsor Police are investigating a convenience store robbery.

Police say it happened around 8:30pm on Thursday, September 29th, in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

A male suspect entered the store wearing a ski mask over his head and face. The man pointed a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect received a quantity of money and fled southbound on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a tall and slim white male.

He was wearing a royal blue long sleeve shirt, black pants, and a navy blue ski mask bearing a white band with lettering “OBEY”.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

