Windsor Police busted two people in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

Police say that around 9am they were called to an alleyway in the 900 block of Howard Avenue after a citizen who reported his licence plate stolen last Friday located it attached to a vehicle parked in the alleyway.

Officers arrived and observed two males asleep in the front seats of the vehicle. Officers opened the unlocked doors and woke up the two by announcing that they were under arrest for possession of stolen property.

The startled pair were removed from the vehicle without incident. Investigation also revealed that the vehicle had been stolen earlier in the week but not yet reported.

Officers also located a black replica handgun and other property inside the vehicle.

Owen Cazes, a 26-year-old male from Windsor is charged with, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Richard Rubik, a 43-year-old male from Windsor is charged with, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.