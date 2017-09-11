Windsor Police have made another arrest in an ongoing murder investigation that dates back to Wednesday October 19th, 2016 at an apartment located in the 600 block of Mill Street.

A 26-year-old male was found in an apartment severely beaten, hands bounded and suffering from multiple stab wounds and cuts to his body. he succumbed to his injuries in hospital the next day resulting in the incident being classified as a homicide investigation.

Investigators determined that six people were involved and all five were arrested and one was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

On Saturday, September 9th, 2017 at approximately 10:30pm, members of the Emergency Services Unit located the outstanding suspect, Daniel Shaw, in the area of the 7000 block of Charlie Brooks Court and placed him under arrest.