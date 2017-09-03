Windsor Police have made an arrest after a forcible confinement incident.

Police say that around 5am on Sunday September 3rd, 2017 they were called to a duplex in the 2100 block of Windermere for reports of a male who damaged a vehicle and was showing erratic behaviour while carrying a knife.

He had entered the upper unit and witnesses could hear yelling, banging and smashing noises from within the unit.

Investigation revealed this was a domestic related incident and a victim was being forcibly confined. Responding officers surrounded the involved residence and the male was observed yelling threats and throwing various items from the balcony. One of the thrown items damaged a police cruiser. He was also aggressively walking in and out of the residence while brandishing a knife.

Numerous efforts were made to direct the male out of the residence with negative results. The incident was then classified as an armed/barricaded person.

At approximately 7:50am, the male climbed onto the roof and officers from the Emergency Service Unit entered the unit. They located the female and safely exited the residence.

The 30-year-old male was arrested without further incident and is facing charges of forcible confinement, utter threats, mischief and weapons dangerous to public peace.

The investigation is ongoing.