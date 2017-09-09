ClearNow
Saturday September 9th, 2017

Posted at 4:41pm

Community Photos
Cars and motorcycles took over Wyandotte Street East with the Wheels on Wyandotte Car and Motorcycle Show taking place Saturday.

Hundreds of unique vehicles lined the street, with the top cars and motorcycles getting cash prizes.

