Windsor Police are investigating after a noxious spray was used in drug store armed robbery Saturday afternoon.

Police say that around 4:50pm they were called to the store in the 500 block of Tecumseh Road East for a robbery in progress.

The investigation revealed that two suspects had entered the business via the rear entrance with their faces concealed.

They approached the pharmacy area of the business, and a quantity of narcotics was stolen.

During the robbery, a customer got into a physical confrontation with one of the suspects. The customer was sprayed by a suspect with suspected bear spray.

The suspects then exited the rear of the business and fled in a newer model grey Ford F-150 pickup truck.

All occupants of the store were evacuated. Windsor Fire and Rescue and Windsor-Essex Emergency Medical Services attended. Any exposed persons were treated, and the building was ventilated. No serious injuries were reported.

The first suspect was described as a white male, with a heavy build and a bald head. He was wearing a grey baggy sweatshirt with a white t-shirt underneath, blue pants and white running shoes. He was also wearing a black balaclava covering his face and possessing suspected bear spray.

The second suspect was also a white male, with a medium build and brown hair. He was wearing a red hooded sweat shirt with orange traffic vest on top and blue jeans. He was also wearing a gas mask covering his face and possessing a suspected shotgun.

These suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. If you see them or their vehicle, you are asked to call 911.