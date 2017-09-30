Windsor Firefighters and members of the Windsor Police Association took to the field to officially kick off the campaign to build a new Miracle Park Saturday afternoon.

The public and special guests joined to kick off the game, including Mayor Drew Dilkens who threw the first pitch. The new logo was also unveiled at the official kick off.

Riverside Minor Baseball plans to, with the community, thrive on this project in creating a “dynamic and inviting new space,” which would have Miracle Field for baseball players with physical and cognitive disabilities, a fully inclusive playground, a walking trail, a stage, and much more.

Learn more about the project and how you can join in to help on their website here.