The third city hall cornerstone ceremony to take place in Windsor performed by the Masons for Windsor took place Saturday morning, slightly north of where the current city hall stands.

Ontario’s Grand Master of Freemasons, Paul Todd, joined Mayor Drew Dilkens and Masonic members from Windsor-Essex, as well as members from around Ontario and Detroit.

The city hall project is set to be done in May of 2018. This 2018 cornerstone will join the past 2 cornerstones from 1856 and 1871 on an interior wall.