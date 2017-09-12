Windsor Police are looking to identify the robbery suspect shown here.

Police say around 1:45am on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 the suspect entered a convenience store on Seminole Street and Pillette Road with his face covered with a white bandana and a black laptop bag over his head.

He brandished a handgun and demanded cash from the employee at the front counter.

He quickly left store with a quantity of money and was last seen walking northwest through the parking lot.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The suspect was described as a white male, 5’8, wearing a black laptop bag on his head, a white kerchief covering his face, white t-shirt, beige shorts, white socks and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.