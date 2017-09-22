Windsor Police are looking to identify this suspect.

Police say that on Friday September 1st, 2017, police were called to a residence in the 3400 block of Dougall Avenue to investigate a fraud report.

The complainant told police that they left their vehicle unlocked with their wallet inside overnight, and that their wallet was stolen and learned that one of the credit cards was used multiple times at multiple locations.

Officers obtained video surveillance of a suspect allegedly using the stolen credit card at multiple locations.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.