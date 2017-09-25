Windsor Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in a string of overnight robberies.

Police say the first happened around 11:45pm on Sunday, September 24th, 2017 at a convenience store located in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue.

They say the suspect entered the store brandishing a blunt object and demanded money. He then fled with a quantity of cash on foot.

Over the next several hours officers responded to five other robberies that were all similar in nature.

The next was around 3am at a convenience store located in the 800 block of Campbell Avenue, then at 3:45am at a restaurant located in the 400 block of Tecumseh Road East, another convenience Store with a connected Restaurant in the 1300 block of Walker Road at 3:50am and a restaurant located in the 2200 block of Wyandotte Street East at 4am.

During each robbery, the male suspect approached an employee, brandished a blunt weapon resembling a club/stick, and demanded money.

No one was injured in any of the reported incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.