Windsor Police are investigating a pharmacy robbery.

Police say it happened around 2pm on Friday September 1st, 2017 in the 1300 block of Grand Marais Road West.

They say that a suspect entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing and gestured that he had a weapon but no weapon was seen. The suspect threatened the employees and demanded prescription drugs. He left the store with a quantity of narcotics and got into the passenger seat of a small black car. The vehicle was last seen going westbound on Grand Marais Road, towards Dominion Boulevard.

There were no injuries resulting from this incident.

The suspect was described as a white male, 50 years old, 5’4-5’5, 130-140lbs, with blonde shoulder length hair. He was wearing a dark baseball hat, sunglasses, baggy clothing, beige coat with light blue shirt underneath and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.