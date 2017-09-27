The City of Windsor is hosting an Open House on October 12th, 2017 to discuss playground improvements to a number of parks across the city and atre looking for residents to come out and share their ideas.

All playground improvements will be accessible, and the city would like to know if there is anything in particular that you would like to see as part of the playground improvements.

Staff will be on hand to discuss options, suggestions and collect comments. It takes place at the Caboto Club from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

Improvements will be discussed for the following parks:

· Oak Elm Park (Ward 3)

· Tilston Park South (Ward 2)

· Bruce Ave Park (Ward 3)

· Devonshire Heights Park (Ward 9)

· Realtor Park (Ward 6)

· North Talbot Park (Ward 1)

· Bush Park (Ward 7)

· Marguriet Park (Ward 1)

· Holburn Park (Ward 9)

· Ypres Park (Ward 5)

· Malden Park (Ward 2)

· Flora Park (Ward 7)

· Alexander Park (Ward 5)

· Goldenwood Park (Ward 1)

· Dawson Park (Ward 6)

· Brumpton Park (Ward 6)

· Lake Como Park (Ward 1)

· St. Rose Park (Ward 6)

· Parent Park (Ward 4)

· Leafield Park (Ward 9)

· Mark Park (Ward 1)

· Hall Farms Park (Ward 9)

· Polonia Park (Ward 8)

· Atkinson Park (Ward 2)

· Kimmy Lucier Park (Ward 2)

· George Park (Ward 5)