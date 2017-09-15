Here is all you need to know for Open Streets Windsor this Sunday. The event runs from 10am to 5pm.
The Route:
The route is approximately 8 kms long and extends from Sandwich Town to Ford City. A detailed listing of the planned activities and hubs can be found here.
Road Closures:
Windsor Police will begin closing the route to vehicular traffic at 9:30am for the start of the event at 10am. The streets will start to reopen at 5:30pm
Crossing Points for Cars:
For those who just need to get from point A to point B along the event route, vehicles will be able to cross at the following 11 signalized intersections:
- Huron Church Road at University Avenue West
- Crawford Avenue at University Avenue West
- Bruce Avenue at University Avenue West
- Victoria Avenue at University Avenue West
- Pelissier Street at University Avenue West
- McDougall Street at University Avenue East
- Glengarry Avenue at University Avenue East
- Parent Avenue at Wyandotte Street East
- Gladstone Avenue at Wyandotte Street East
- Lincoln Road at Wyandotte Street East
- Walker Road at Wyandotte Street East
Transit Windsor Detours:
Click here for detours during Open Streets.
