Friday September 15th, 2017

Posted at 4:18pm

City News
Here is all you need to know for Open Streets Windsor this Sunday. The event runs from 10am to 5pm.

The Route:

The route is approximately 8 kms long and extends from Sandwich Town to Ford City.  A detailed listing of the planned activities and hubs can be found here.

Road Closures:

Windsor Police will begin closing the route to vehicular traffic at 9:30am for the start of the event at 10am. The streets will start to reopen at 5:30pm

Crossing Points for Cars:

For those who just need to get from point A to point B along the event route, vehicles will be able to cross at the following 11 signalized intersections:

  • Huron Church Road at University Avenue West
  • Crawford Avenue at University Avenue West
  • Bruce Avenue at University Avenue West
  • Victoria Avenue at University Avenue West
  • Pelissier Street at University Avenue West
  • McDougall Street at University Avenue East
  • Glengarry Avenue at University Avenue East
  • Parent Avenue at Wyandotte Street East
  • Gladstone Avenue at Wyandotte Street East
  • Lincoln Road at Wyandotte Street East
  • Walker Road at Wyandotte Street East

 

Transit Windsor Detours:

Click here for detours during Open Streets.

 

