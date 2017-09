Two people were sent to hospital after a crash on Highway 3.

According to the OPP the head on crash happened around 8:30am on September 23rd, 2017 on Highway 3 near Essex County Road 29 (Division Road) in Kingsville.

A 34-year-old Windsor woman was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 55-year-old Leamingto man was transported to an area hospital and later air lifted to a London hospital with critical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.