There will be no Transit Windsor service to Detroit during the planned ten-day closure from October 20th at 8pm to October 30th, 2017 at 5:30am.

According to Transit officials, due to the lack of processing facilities in Detroit at the Ambassador Bridge, it is not possible for a transit service to be provided.

Regular riders who utilize the Tunnel Bus daily or on a regular basis will be required to find other transportation during this closure. This includes a number of concerts, hockey and basketball games.

For the Detroit Red Wings game on October 20th, Transit Windsor will bring any passengers attending the game to the arena using the Tunnel. Following the game, all buses will return to Windsor on the Ambassador Bridge.