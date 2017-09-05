The space once separating Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and the John McGivney Children’s Centre has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind outdoor recreation and wellness area benefitting ages 1 to 101.

The space has been named the LiUNA!625 Outdoor Recreation and Wellness Centre after their $300,000 dollar contribution. The outdoor space will serve as a therapy option for the hospital’s rehabilitation patients and offer a unique exercise area for all patients, staff, volunteers and visitors.

“LiUNA!625 is especially proud to partner with Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and the John McGivney Children’s Centre to introduce this innovative and important lifestyle facility to our community,” said Rob Petroni, Business Manager of the Labourers’ International Union of North America for Windsor/Essex and Chatham/Kent. “Each year, our commitment to community grows as we strive to support institutions and organizations dedicated to the health and wellness of our citizens. This special ‘age-friendly’ facility will bring together young and old from all walks of life including LiUNA!625 Members and their families now numbering close to 4,000 throughout our region,” Petroni concluded.