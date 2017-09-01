Construction has been underway all summer construct a new drop-off lane next to both Massey Secondary School and Glenwood Public School.

The hope is that the new drop-off lane will ease traffic concerns around the schools and in the neighborhoods.

The road was scheduled to be complete by the start of school, but according to a message on the Massey website, it will not be completed for several weeks.

As part of the construction, the front drop off bay on Liberty was eliminated.

School officials encourage parents and students to “take the time to explore the area around Massey Secondary School in order to determine a safe and legal area for dropping off and picking up students.” They warn if you do not obey the no parking and no stopping signs, you will be ticketed.