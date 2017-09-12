Terry Lyons will take over as the new Director of Education for the Catholic School Board beginning October 31st, 2017, pending confirmation of eligibility of the position from the Ontario Ministry of Education.

“Terry has demonstrated remarkable leadership qualities, a tremendous amount of experience, and a firm commitment to Catholic education in Windsor-Essex,” Holland said after a public meeting this evening. “We’re extremely confident that he will create a faith-filled environment in our schools that will inspire scholastic greatness and exceed the expectations of our students, their families, our staff, and all of our community stakeholders.”

Lyons has an 28-year career in education. Prior to joining the WECDSB two years ago as Executive Superintendent of Human Resources and eventually assuming the role of Associate Director, he spent six years as a Superintendent responsible for a variety of portfolios and families of schools at the Greater Essex County District School Board.

He served as principal and vice-principal at Essex District High School, and vice-principal at Riverside Secondary School, but his career in education actually began in 1989 as a physical education teacher at Saint Brother Andre Catholic Secondary School in Markham, Ontario.

“I am extremely grateful to the trustees of this board for placing their confidence in me,” Lyons said. “Thanks to the total team approach of our entire school system, our board is in a very enviable position right now. Our enrolment is steady thanks to a variety of innovative programs, our student achievement results are consistently improving, and we are on relatively solid financial ground. I plan to build on the traditions we have established here, but will continue to explore bold new steps that will improve the experience for all of our students so that they can reach their full potential.”

Lyons replaces Paul Picard, who announced earlier this year that he would retire at the end of October after a 41-year career in education.

“I can retire knowing that our school board is in extremely capable hands,” Picard said. “Terry has a wealth of experience and knowledge, a strong moral compass, and an unparalleled commitment to top quality education and student achievement. I’ll look forward to seeing what’s in store for this school board under Terry’s direction.”