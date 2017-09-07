Police in Hamilton are looking for a missing man last seen in Windsor.

They say that at 11am on September 6th, 2017, Pano Tournidis left the City of Hamilton driving a 2017 white Ford Mustang with Ontario Dealer licence plate 979 DPV.

Tournidis arrived at the Rose City Ford dealership shortly after 4pm. He exchanged the vehicle for a 2017 Ford Mustang GT Coupe and left the dealership at 5pm.

He is described as a 63-year-old male with short grey hair, 5’11”, weighing approximately 185lbs. He was last seen wearing an Under Armour Golf Shirt and dark coloured shorts. (Photo below)

The vehicle is described as white platinum in colour, black leather seats, black aluminium wheels with Ontario Dealer licence plate 979 DPV attached.

Hamilton Police and Tournidis’ family are concerned for his safety as this is out of character for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.