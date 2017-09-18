The Health Unit is sending out a reminder that on Thursday, September 28th, 2017, students born in 2008-2011 with incomplete immunization records will be suspended from school for up to 20 days.

Students born in 2008, 2009, 2010, or 2011 with incomplete immunization records received immunization notices in April and June of this year.

On September 1st, 2017 approximately 2,300 letters were sent out to parents and guardians informing them of the September 28, 2017 school suspension.

The notices indicated which vaccine(s) were missing from the student’s record, how to get in touch with the Health Unit to provide updated information, and how to book an appointment for immunization.

In order for a suspended child to return to school, the health unit will need to receive an updated immunization record bu either the parent bringing the record to the Health Unit or by the physician or nurse practitioner calling or faxing the record to the Health Unit.

If the student is suspended, information from parents or guardians will no longer be accepted by phone. Once vaccine information is provided to the Health Unit, the student’s immunization record will be updated and the student, parents or guardians, and the school principal will be informed that the suspension has been lifted and the child can return to school.

“It’s important for the Health Unit to have up-to-date immunization records for all students,” said Judy Allen, manager of the Healthy Schools program at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. “We will be providing extra nurses in the immunization clinic, to assist those who do not have a primary health care provider to get missing vaccines before the suspension date.”