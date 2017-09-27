Mostly CloudyNow
Wednesday September 27th, 2017

Posted at 7:35pm

Lakeshore
Lakeshore Council has adopted the towns first Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

The Parks and Recreation Master Plan provides Lakeshore with a guiding document to build a stronger, healthier and more vibrant Lakeshore by developing a community driven, community owned plan that will maximize the personal, social, environmental and economic benefits to every resident of Lakeshore.

The Plan provides opportunity for new park features and connections with an opportunity to connect the parks and recreation system together through a system of connected trails.

The Plan creates five new parkland classifications: Regional, Community, Neighbourhood, Parkettes and Trails. Each classification identifies recommended features and levels of service. The Plan also identified linkages to increase access to recreation and connect the community of parks throughout Lakeshore.

The Parks and Recreation Master Plan can be found on the Town’s website.

