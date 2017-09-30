With the official start to fall here, it can only mean one thing — it is time for The Ruthven Apple Festival on the grounds at Colasanti’s Tropical Garden’s.

Bring the entire family and enjoy two spectacular fun-filled days that will include weekend long musical entertainment, a host of midway rides and games for children, the Apple Festival Car Show, craft and food vendors and the popular Farmers Market filled with all the bounty of Essex County.

More information can be found here.