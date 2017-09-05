Live Production Group along with with M.R Productions are planing a Hurricane Harvey Relief Concert with the The Fanatically Hip on Saturday September 30, 2017 at the Olde Walkerville Theatre.

The relief concert will feature The Fanatically Hip, tribute band to The Tragically Hip. The Fanatically Hip will capture the audience with their exact sound and recreation of the iconic Canadian band – The Tragically Hip. T

he music of the Tragically Hip created, and the stories they tell are shared among a wide variety of cultures and age groups, which truly makes them the greatest Canadian Band.

Proceeds of ticket sales, and concert sponsorships to benefit the Hurricane Harvey Relief fund. Tickets may be purchased online here.

Doors open at 7:30pm and the concert begins at 8:15pm.