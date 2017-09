Residential house sales were down 2.93%, compared to the same time one year ago according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

Last month, 596 homes were sold, compared with 614 in August 2016.

It was in South Windsor where most homes changed hands with 122 sold, followed by Central Windsor/Downtown with 105, and East Windsor saw 94 homes sold.

In the county, Lakeshore was the most popular area with 81 houses sold, Leamington saw 65 and Amherstburg with 57.