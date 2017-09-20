Hedley announce their highly anticipated 2018 arena tour in support of their seventh studio album, Cageless. Joining Hedley on the 32 city Canadian tour will be very special guest Shawn Hook, making a stop at The Colosseum for an all ages show on Sunday, March 1th at 8 pm.

“Performing live is truly what Hedley are all about,” comments frontman Jacob Hoggard on the upcoming tour. “Touring from coast to coast and being able to bring the music directly to our incredible fans is like a constant thirst for us. We are hitting more markets than ever before, the production is bigger and better, and as always, we have lots of tricks up our sleeves… We can’t wait to share this show with the world.”

Tickets start at $25 Canadian + applicable taxes and will go on sale on Friday, September 29th online only at 10 am on Ticketmaster.ca, caesarswindsor.com. Box Office ticket sales start at 2pm in the main casino building on the second floor. Must be 19 years of age or older to enter the casino.