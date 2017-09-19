H & H Wood Products Inc. will create 13 new jobs and retain 58 positions in Wheatley after a funding announcement made Tuesday.

H & H produces wood products, such as pallets, racks and containers for the food, automotive and agriculture industries.

With the funding of $195,300 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, they will be able to purchase new equipment, expand its production capacity and grow its customer base.

Supporting business investment and investing in regional economic growth in southwest Ontario is part of our plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.