Thursday September 7th, 2017

Posted at 11:00am

County News
The Essex Region Conservation Authority will be closing sections of the Chrysler Canada Greenway over the next four weeks as grading and resurfacing improvements to the trail take place.

“Thanks to support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, we will be undertaking a complete resurfacing of the nearly 50 kilometers of Greenway stretching from Tecumseh to Harrow, through Kingsville and ultimately to Ruthven,” reports Kevin Money, ERCA’s Director of Conservation Services.

During this work, sections of the greenway will be closed. “As grading is undertaken and new gravel installed, there will be some soft areas and it could be quite dusty until it settles,” Money adds. He urges trail users to exercise caution over these next few weeks, and to be sure to respect the sections of the trail that are closed.

