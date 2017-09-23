The arrival of fall can often leave us feeling bittersweet. The summer has come to an end, but the trees change to beautiful shades of red, orange and yellow, and we slowly start to get ourselves back into a routine. To some, fall can feel like the start of a new year, a time to get both yourself and your home organized, making it the perfect occasion to ensure your home is safe, secure and ready for cooler temperatures. The Allstate Insurance Walker Road Agency has these tips to help get you going.

Get your mind on the gutter – as pretty as they are when they change colour, leaves are not home or lawn friendly. Clogged eavestroughs and downspouts can cause a number of problems when water isn’t able to drain properly away from your home. Make sure to clean them out before the seasons change or a hire a professional to help. Leaves can also damage your grass and plants if left on the ground too long. Make sure to rake and bag them up sooner rather than later to keep your greenerylooking healthy. Keep the outside air out and the inside air in – fall, as great as it is, also means that winter is that much closer, bringing colder temperatures and (gasp!) snow along with it.Now is the time to make sure your home is properly insulated. To stop drafts and that chill from coming inside seal around windows and doors with spray foam, caulking or weather stripping. Give your furnace a physical – with the arrival of colder temperatures you want to make sure your furnace is running efficiently. Have a professional come in to inspect it and change the filter before turning it on each year. It’s also important to check all heating vents to make sure they aren’t blocked by furniture and then dust the vents and clean the filters. Keep fires burning brightly – fireplaces are a great addition to any home and there’s nothing quite like curling up in front of one with a good book and cup of tea, but it’s important to do annual maintenance on your chimney, wood burning stove and/or fireplace to avoid a deadly situation. Also make sure to keep a glass or metal screen in front of your fireplace or wood stove to prevent sparks from flying. Cuddle season – as amazing as summer is, there’s something comforting about fall. It’s a cozy season and your home should reflect that. Comfy pillows, throws, and candles with scents like vanilla, apple pie or kitchen spice are the perfect way to get you in the fall mentality – just remember neverto leave candles unattended!

Interested in learning more? Call the Walker Road Allstate Agency at 519-969-4466, or better yet, feel free to stop by the office. For more helpful tips and information, visit the GOOD HANDS blog at goodhandsadvice.ca.