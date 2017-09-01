City of Windsor offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Labour Day holiday. The next City Council meeting will be held at 6pm on Tuesday.

311 Call Centre

The 311 Call Centre will be closed on Monday.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Monday. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day.

Public Drop-off & Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be closed on Monday.

Parks and Recreation

All community centres and all customer care centres will be closed with the exception of scheduled rentals on Monday.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union and Cannon Cove are both open 10am to 4pm on Labour Day, followed by the park’s annual scheduled maintenance closure from September 5th to 13th.

Parking Enforcement

There will be no parking enforcement on Monday, and municipal ticket payment offices will be closed.

Windsor Public Library

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed.

Museum Windsor

Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will remain closed.

Transit Windsor

City buses and tunnel buses will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule.