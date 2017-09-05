Clean up efforts after last weeks flooding continue. As of Friday September 1st, 2017, the 311 Call Centre has received 4,660 basement flooding reports both online and over the phone.

The Public Drop-Off Depot at Central Avenue is open and continues to accept flood damaged materials, such as carpet, padding, dry wall, furniture, and baseboards free of charge. However, Environmental Services reports that wait times vary throughout the day and can be significant at times. The Public Drop-Off is open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 5pm.

Curbside collection of flood damaged material continues. Yard Waste Collection for the month of September has been cancelled so that all available resources are diverted to flood clean up. Residents are asked to place flood damaged items to the curb (not the alley) as soon as possible.

Crews will continue through the city, however, due to the significant number of homes that have flooded, curbside collection is slow. Cooperation in preparing the flood material will allow us to get to as many homes as possible, as soon as possible.