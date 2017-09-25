Almost a full month later, the City of Windsor collection crews have now completed two full passes of the city.

“We have collected more flood damaged materials than ever before,” said Environmental Services Manager Anne Marie Albidone. “The amount is unprecedented but so too has the response been.”

The second complete pass will have collected the vast majority of materials, but there could be a few areas missed or where materials were taken to the curb after the trucks passed.

“We ask those residents whose pickups may have been missed to contact 311 between today, September 25th, and Friday October 6th,” said Albidone. “Two weeks should be enough time to finish this off.” 311 staff will ask residents for details on anything left behind so the proper truck can be sent for pick-up.

Along with the end of citywide flood collection, the use of the temporary site on Walker road will end soon as well. Material collected this weekend was all taken to the regular depot on Central Avenue.

Yard waste collection will resume on its regular schedule in October. Residents should check their collection calendars or call 311 for their collection day. The bulk furniture pick-up program will also resume the first week of October.