The Windsor International Film Festival is looking for volunteers.

This year marks the 13th annual Windsor International Film Festival, and since it’s inception in 2004, they festival has functioned as an entirely volunteer run organization, and has grown to become a major event in the city.

Last year alone, they sold over 20,000 tickets over the course of the six-day festival, and looks to increase that number this year.

“A large part of WIFF’s continued success is thanks to our dedicated volunteers,” remarks WIFF Executive Director Vincent Georgie. “They are enthusiastic about the festival, and we sincerely appreciate all the time and effort they give to the event.”

Anyone with an interest in applying to volunteer can contact Nour Hachem-Fawaz and Bianca Rivera by email at [email protected]

The 2017 festival runs from October 30th to November 5th.