OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Kingsville.

Police say it happened around 12:30am on September 1st, 2017 on Essex County Road 31 near Concession 6 East in Kingsville.

A black Chevrolet pickup truck travelling southbound on County Road 31 struck an E-Bike which was also travelling southbound. The man operating the E-Bike subsequently died at the scene from injuries sustained.

The deceased is believed to be an area migrant worker and has yet to be identified.

Police are asking if anyone has any information regarding this collision or the possible identity of this man to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.