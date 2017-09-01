Mostly CloudyNow
15 °C
59 °F
Partly CloudyFri
18 °C
65 °F		OvercastSat
19 °C
66 °F		Partly CloudySun
25 °C
77 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday September 1st, 2017

Posted at 11:22am

Kingsville
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Kingsville.

Police say it happened around 12:30am on September 1st, 2017 on Essex County Road 31 near Concession 6 East in Kingsville.

A black Chevrolet pickup truck travelling southbound on County Road 31 struck an E-Bike which was also travelling southbound. The man operating the E-Bike subsequently died at the scene from injuries sustained.

The deceased is believed to be an area migrant worker and has yet to be identified.

Police are asking if anyone has any information regarding this collision or the possible identity of this man to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.