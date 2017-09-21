Mostly CloudyNow
25 °C
77 °F
Partly CloudyThu
30 °C
87 °F		ClearFri
30 °C
86 °F		ClearSat
30 °C
86 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday September 21st, 2017

Posted at 6:47pm

Tecumseh
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The third annual, Fall into Health Day takes place this Sunday, September 24th 2017 at Lakewood Park in Tecumseh.

The day features live demonstrations, children’s play area, free samples, healthy food tips, participate & observe various physical activities, medical esthetics, alternative therapies, and much more.

The day runs from 11am to 5pm at the north and south sides of Lakewood Park, at the corner of Manning Road and Riverside Drive East and is free to everyone.

You can find more information here.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.