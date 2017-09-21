The third annual, Fall into Health Day takes place this Sunday, September 24th 2017 at Lakewood Park in Tecumseh.

The day features live demonstrations, children’s play area, free samples, healthy food tips, participate & observe various physical activities, medical esthetics, alternative therapies, and much more.

The day runs from 11am to 5pm at the north and south sides of Lakewood Park, at the corner of Manning Road and Riverside Drive East and is free to everyone.

You can find more information here.