To assist residents who were affected by flooding the last week of August, the Town of LaSalle has arranged for an extra garbage pick-up.

The free curbside collection will take place on Monday, September 11th, and will collect only flood damaged materials. All regular household garbage should be left at the curb for regular garbage collection.

This collection will take place only in the areas of LaSalle that were affected by the recent flooding. To ensure that your area is included in the pick-up, please report your flooding incident to the Public Works Department at 519-969-4143 by Friday, September 8th. Depending on the amount of flood damaged materials to be picked-up, an additional collection day may be scheduled next week.