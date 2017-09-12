Cyclists from near and far will celebrate all of the progress made to our region’s trails on Saturday, September 23rd with the sixth annual Essex Region Bike Tour.

“There’s a route available for every age and fitness level,” said Charlotte Loaring, Board Member of the Essex Region Conservation Foundation, which hosts the event. “The popularity of cycling for recreation, health, and transportation continues to grow in our community and around the world, with wide-reaching benefits. Along the selected tour routes, you’ll have the chance to experience and appreciate what makes our region unique and beautiful.”

The Bike Tour includes include a 15 kilometre beginner ride, a 32 kilometre intermediate ride and a 64 kilometre route along the Chrysler Canada Greenway trail. The 15km event begins and ends at Schwab Farm Community Entrance on the Arner Towline. The 32 kilometre intermediate ride begins and ends at the Harrow Community Entrance, and the 64 kilometre route will be based from the Caesars Windsor Community Entrance on Country Route 8, just west of Walker Road. An 80-kilometre ‘Extreme Greenway’ ride will begin at the Sadler’s Pond Park Entrance in Essex.

The road routes are largely part of the County Wide Active Transportation System (CWATS), and include a 104 kilometre advanced ride beginning and ending at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Centre in LaSalle. The 58 kilometre road route will begin and end at the Essex County Demonstration Farm, located next to Holiday Beach Conservation Area. Both routes will highlight some of the region’s beautiful urban and rural roads

Rest stops with water, snacks and washrooms will be available approximately every 20 kilometres along the road routes. Both trail and road routes lead to the Kingsville Train Station Community Entrance/Mettawas Station Restaurant for lunch, which is included in the registration fee. Maps detailing the routes can be found online on the registration page.

Pre-registration costs range from $30 – $40/participant, with family discounts for the two shortest Greenway routes (children in bike trailers are free). All funds raised will support regional trails development and maintenance in the Place for Life.

“Our trails and conservation areas are one of our region’s greatest gems and most important assets. Register yourself or a team, grab some pledges, and meet us at the trail route start for an adventure to remember!” Loaring added.

Registration and event details can be found online at https://raceroster.com/events/2017/11160/essex-region-conservation-bike-tour.