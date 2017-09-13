A crew from Essex Powerlines left Wednesday morning to join in on the relief effort of the severe damage caused by Hurricane Irma in Florida.

The Essex Powerlines crew joined other crews, in an organized convoy of South Western Ontario utilities. Crews will be assisting Tampa Electric in their efforts to restore power to tens of thousands. There are currently 7 million homes and businesses without power across the state.

“We are pleased that we are able to do our part to help so many to be affected by this devastating hurricane”, stated Mayor Ken Antaya, Chair of Essex Powerlines Board. “We wish all those affected by the hurricane’s path well. We thank our crews for their service in this extraordinary situation, and wish them a safe trip there and home”

Essex Powerlines has answered requests for help before as a result of natural disasters. In 2005, Essex Powerlines crews travelled to Louisiana and Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and again provided assistance in 2012 when Superstorm Sandy devastated New Jersey.

It is expected the crew will be gone for approximately two weeks.