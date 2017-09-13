The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association has once again launched a new series of coupons aimed at welcoming University and College students, faculty, and staff to the city centre.

In its third year, the Our Students. Our Future Coupon Program realizes the participation of 40+ merchants and over 70 active coupons offering a diverse selection of product and service offers and discounts, including retail and cuisine.

Participants can simply hop online, download a coupon, and present it to the merchant with their student, employee, or faculty identification. The coupons can also either be printed or displayed via a smartphone, making redemption simple, effortless, and a great way to save some cash while supporting local business.

“We welcome the participation of returning and new merchants in the coupon program, and we’re excited to promote downtown Windsor as the place to be for students, faculty and staff,” said DWBIA Chair Larry Horwitz. “The program introduces students, staff, and faculty to the myriad of downtown businesses, supports the local economy, and generates a lively and engaging environment in the city centre.”

Coupons can be accessed online at downtownwindsorcoupons.ca.