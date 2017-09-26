OPP have released a composite sketch of two suspects believed involved in up to three robberies all in the early morning hours in Leamington between August 22nd and September 17th, 2017.

On August 22nd, 2017 shortly after midnight a man was walking on Princess Street when he was approached and assaulted by a man who then stole his blue Beats Solo headphones.

On September 6th, 2017 around 1:30am, a woman in her early 40’s was walking home when approached by two men who assaulted her and took her cellphone.

On September 17th, 2017 around 1am, a man riding a bicycle on Bennie Avenue near Oak Street was approached by three males who assaulted him and took his bicycle.

A composite sketch of two men believed to be involved in these similar incidents is attached for public viewing.

Any one with information is asked to contact the OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.