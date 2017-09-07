Windsor Police are investigating an incident involving two suspects who allegedly used stolen credit cards at two separate gas stations in Windsor.

Officers spoke to the complainant who advised that on the morning of Thursday August 24th, 2017 they noticed that their vehicle had been entered and rummaged through while parked in a driveway in the 200 block of Geraldine Crescent. They also found that their bank cards were missing.

They reported this information to the bank and learned that several transactions had been made overnight.

The pictures of the suspects were captured on video using the stolen cards at a gas station in the area of Tecumseh Road and Ouellette Avenue and Erie Street and Goyeau Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.