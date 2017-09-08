Residents of the McGregor area who experienced property damage or loss as a result of the intense thunderstorms that hit the region on August 28th and 29th may be eligible to receive help through the Province of Ontario’s Disaster Recovery Assistance program.

The Town of Essex was notified late Thursday afternoon that the province has activated the Disaster Recovery Assistance program for specific flood-affected areas, including McGregor. Applicants must be within the activation areas to be eligible for assistance.

Information on the program, application materials, and the map of the eligible area within Essex are posted on the Ministry of Municipal Affairs website under Disaster Recovery Assistance.

Damage from sewer backup is not eligible under the program except under special provisions for low-income households.

The application deadline is Friday, January 5th, 2018.