The Ministry of Municipal Affairs will hold two information sessions in Windsor about the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program.

These sessions are for residents in the City of Windsor and Essex County within the activation area for the August flood event who want to learn more about the program.

Ministry staff will give guidance on eligibility requirements and on how to complete application materials.

It takes place on Thursday, September 28th, 2017 at the Caboto Club from 2pm to 4pm or 7pm to 9pm.