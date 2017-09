The City of Windsor is selling the Windsor Remembers Dieppe Raid 75 Banners that were displayed throughout the city in August and September.

The banners helped mark the 75th Anniversary of the Raid on Dieppe.

There are 50 banners for sale at $75 each.

If you would like to reserve a piece of history (while supplies last), you can write or call the Mayor’s Office at [email protected] or 519-255-6315.

Banners are for pickup only.