On Friday, September 15th, Windsor Police set up a speeding initiative on the Expressway.
Police say that during this time, 102 tickets were...
Windsor Police are investigating after a noxious spray was used in drug store armed robbery Saturday afternoon.
Police say that around 4:50pm they were called to the store in the 500...
Last updated: Saturday September 23rd, 7:10pm
Two people were killed after their vehicle struck a CO2 tank in Leamington.
OPP say it happened around 12:15am Sunday morning the 1100 block of Mersea...
The largest free recreation program hit the streets once again as Open Streets Windsor takes over the city. This year’s event is the Ontario 150 edition.
The Open Streets route goes...
The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will close for ten days in October for ceiling repairs.
The closure is scheduled to start at 8:30pm on October 20th and last until October 30th at 5:30am.
It...
Three people are facing charges after alleged thefts from Canadian Tire and Wal-Mart in Amherstburg.
Police say that on September 16th, 2017 they were called to the area of Canadian Tire...
Windsor Police have updated the most wanted section of their website.
The page lists names, the nature of what each person is wanted by police for and features a picture of...
Windsor Police have made a drug bust.
Police say that on Wednesday, September 20th, 2017 officers applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search an apartment located in the 700...
