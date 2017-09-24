ClearNow
Sunday September 24th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

Dozens Of Speeding Tickets Issued On The Expressway

On Friday, September 15th, Windsor Police set up a speeding initiative on the Expressway. Police say that during this time, 102 tickets were...

PHOTOS: Suspects Wanted After Noxious Spray Used In Drug Store Armed Robbery

Windsor Police are investigating after a noxious spray was used in drug store armed robbery Saturday afternoon. Police say that around 4:50pm they were called to the store in the 500...

Two Killed After Vehicle Hits C02 Tank

Last updated: Saturday September 23rd, 7:10pm Two people were killed after their vehicle struck a CO2 tank in Leamington. OPP say it happened around 12:15am Sunday morning the 1100 block of Mersea...

PHOTOS: Open Streets Windsor, Ontario 150 Celebration

The largest free recreation program hit the streets once again as Open Streets Windsor takes over the city. This year’s event is the Ontario 150 edition. The Open Streets route goes...

Tunnel To Close For Ten Days In October

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will close for ten days in October for ceiling repairs. The closure is scheduled to start at 8:30pm on October 20th and last until October 30th at 5:30am. It...

Three Arrested After Thefts From Canadian Tire And Wal-Mart

Three people are facing charges after alleged thefts from Canadian Tire and Wal-Mart in Amherstburg. Police say that on September 16th, 2017 they were called to the area of Canadian Tire...

Wanted In Windsor: Do You Know The Whereabouts Of Any Of These People?

Windsor Police have updated the most wanted section of their website. The page lists names, the nature of what each person is wanted by police for and features a picture of...

Police Make Drug Bust

Windsor Police have made a drug bust. Police say that on Wednesday, September 20th, 2017 officers applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search an apartment located in the 700...

