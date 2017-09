Construction of a new Wendy’s on the corner of Tecumseh Road West and Ouellette Avenue is underway.

The new restaurant will be 2,253 square feet and will include a drive thru and will have parking for 31 cars.

The area once had a Wendy’s down on the corner of Ouellette Avenue and Ellis Avenue, but that closed in April 2015, and is now a Tim Horton’s.