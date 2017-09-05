Construction is almost complete and the doors are set to open in October on the new W.F Chisholm Library at the Optimist Community Centre.

The opening day collection has been ordered and plans have been developed to move the Automotive Archives and Remington collections plus cull resources from each branch to build the 25,000 volume opening day collection.

A Neighbourhood “sneak peek” is planned for Wednesday October 18th with the official grand opening on Saturday October 21st.

