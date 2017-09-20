The Unemployed Help Centre’s annual Coats for Kids Campaign is underway.

From now until October 31st, they are looking to collect and clean 6,000 winter coats for children in need in the Windsor & Essex County area.

Any coats that you no longer need can be dropped off at one of many participating dry cleaners.

In addition to coats, the Unemployed Help Centre will gladly accept cash donations. These donations are used to purchase additional coats for those sizes hard to fill.

The coats will be distributed starting on Saturday, November 4th, 2017.

Find where to drop coats off at the link here.