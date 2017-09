City council has voted to spend $6,804,172 plus HST to replace 28 playground units that had to be removed from city parks.

The play units were removed after an audit found many of them to be unsafe. A total of 12 were removed in 2015, and 16 additional units have been or will be removed this year.

An administration report says that of the 28 units in total there is only sufficient playground-specific funding to replace three.